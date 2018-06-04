Jill: A beautiful day with low humidity!

Finally a break from high humidity is here and we get to enjoy this nice feeling air through most of the week, though the humidity will be a little higher towards the end of the week.



Very muggy air returns for the weekend and so does the chance for rain and storms.

Great weather today and tonight looks perfect for going to see the Barons play at Regions Field. Temperatures the next few days will top off in the upper 80s. High temperatures in the 90s become common to end the week and will persist this weekend unless your area sees rain.



It will start to feel warmer than the actual temperature, especially this weekend when dew point temperatures in the 70s return. The dew points right now are in the comfortable 50s. Overnight lows temperatures will feel great through Wednesday and then start to slowly rise as the weekend approaches. Low temperatures in the lower 60s tonight become lower 70s by Saturday.



Enjoy the comfy stretch of days and take advantage of it outside! The weather looks nice on Friday, but a little on the warm side for Free Friday Flicks and Symphony in the Summer at Railroad Park. There are a lot of events happening on Saturday, like the Birmingham Heart Walk. The weather won’t be bad for the walk, just sticky. The afternoon hours will be a different story though as we heat up, widely scattered showers and storms develop. Rain coverage on Saturday looks to climb to 30 percent and then 50 percent by Sunday.



Tracking great feeling air for a change on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.