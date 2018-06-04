Minority Business Council Diversity Summit in Tuscaloosa Tuesday

The 4th Annual Minority Business Council Diversity Summit will be held Tuesday, June 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bryant Conference Center on The University of Alabama campus.



The title of this year's summit is “Courageous Conversations."



The summit is focused on issues related to women and minority-owned businesses, but event organizer and Allstate insurance agency owner Michelle Coley says anyone is welcome.



"When you get in the workplace, you spend eight hours or more with people, sometimes more time with people at work than you do with your own family," Coley said.



"And you have to be able to be comfortable to have conversations. 'What makes us different, why are we different, how can I handle that?' So those are the things we want to have conversations about, and how to have that conversation.



The keynote speaker will be Chapelle Davis, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Office of Minority and Women Inclusion.



Contact the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama at (205) 391-0556 for registration details.

