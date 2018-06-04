Auburn extends basketball coach Bruce Pearl's contract

LSU baseball will need to bounce back quickly from an embarrassing Saturday loss in Oregon.More >>
Connor Kaiser's RBI single broke a 3-3 tie in the fifth and five Vanderbilt pitchers held regional host Clemson to two hits over the final seven innings for a 4-3 victory in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.More >>
Jonah Bride hit a two-run double in the first and Jacob Olson added a key late hit to help South Carolina beat East Carolina 4-2 on Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament's Greenville Regional.More >>
Macnamee's three-run walkoff blast gave MSU a 3-2 win over the Seminoles.More >>
Jared Gates and Eric Cole homered in the 10-2 victory. Southern Miss will face Dallas Baptist Sunday at 2:00pm in an elimination matchup. The Golden Eagles will need to win 3 straight games to advance to Super Regionals.More >>
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl's contract has been extended through the 2022-2023 season, the university announced Monday.More >>
Edouard Julien and Steven Williams each hit three-run homers to help Auburn beat Northeastern 13-4 on Friday in the NCAA Tournament's Raleigh Regional.More >>
Auburn and Washington open the season Sept. 1 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff GameMore >>
North Carolina State and Auburn have agreed to a two-game basketball series.More >>
The Auburn Tigers rounded out the 2018 NFL Draft with four players being selected and three on day two.More >>
After having no players taken on the first day of the 2018 NFL Draft, two Auburn players went early in Friday's second round.More >>
The second-seeded Tigers defeated No. 1 Georgia 10-5 to win the 2018 NCEA National Championship. This marks Auburn's fourth national title, joining championships in 2006, 2011 and 2013.More >>
Point guard Davion Mitchell is transferring to Baylor after playing in all 34 games as a freshman at Auburn.More >>
Malzahn will be paired with former Auburn place kicker Al Del Greco in the 12th annual charity golf tournament. Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be paired with former Heisman Trophy Winner and current NFL running back Mark Ingram.More >>
The NCAA Division I Council has banned college football teams from using former players in practice and tabled a proposal to let players participate in four games while still redshirting.More >>
