Auburn extends basketball coach Bruce Pearl's contract

After earning its third Southeastern Conference title in program history, Auburn Athletics has extended the contract of head coach Bruce Pearl through the 2022-2023 season. (Source: Dakota Sumpter/Auburn Athletics)

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl's contract has been extended through the 2022-2023 season, the university announced Monday.

The team won the Southeastern Conference title last season.

“Our coaches and student-athletes believe in Auburn and we love it,” Pearl said. “We came here to work hard, make a positive difference on the campus and in the community and bring credibility and championships back to Auburn basketball. I’m grateful to President Dr. Steven Leath and Director of Athletics Allen Greene for their commitment and support. My family is blessed to be a part of the Auburn Family.”

Pearl was hired in March 2014.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All right reserved.