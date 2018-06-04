Carson Palmer, Vince Young 1st-timers on college Hall ballot - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Carson Palmer, Vince Young 1st-timers on college Hall ballot

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer and Vince Young will make their first appearances on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

The National Football Foundation released Monday the names of 76 players and six coaches from major college football who will be considered for the Hall of Fame this year. The latest class of about 15 player and coaches will be announced Jan. 7, the day of the College Football Playoff national championship.

Palmer won the Heisman for Southern California in 2002 and went on to a long NFL career. Young finished second in the Heisman voting in 2005, but put on one of the great performances in college football history, leading Texas past USC in the BCS title Rose Bowl game.

Among the other players making their first appearance in the FBS hall ballot are Syracuse wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Wisconsin tackle Joe Thomas and Arkansas running back Darren McFadden, a two-time Heisman finalist.

The late Rashaan Salaam, who won the Heisman in 1994 for Colorado, and 2001 Heisman winner Eric Crouch on Nebraska are back on the Hall of Fame ballot, along with SMU running back Eric Dickerson, Miami linebacker Ray Lewis and Notre Dame receiver Raghib Ismail.

The six FBS coaches up for election this year are Larry Blakeney from Troy, Jim Carlen, who coached West Virginia, Texas Tech and South Carolina; Dennis Erickson, who won two national titles at Miami during a career that included stints at six schools; former Memphis coach Billy Jack Murphy; and Pete Cawthon Sr., who coached Texas and Texas Tech in the 1920s and '30s.

Another 100 players and 32 coaches who competed outside the highest level of college football, now known as the Football Bowl Subdivision, will be considered for induction this year, most notably the late Steve McNair, who played quarterback for Alcorn State.

After more than 12,000 National Football Foundation members and current Hall of Famers vote, the results are submitted to the NFF's Honors Courts, which select the class.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Police: Suspect in 4 homicides killed himself

    The Latest: Police: Suspect in 4 homicides killed himself

    Monday, June 4 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-06-04 15:38:58 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-06-04 15:49:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Paul Davenport). A Scottsdale police vehicle and crime scene tape is seen outside the Scottsdale, Ariz., building where a man was found shot to death on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Police are looking into whether this homicide is connected to the...(AP Photo/Paul Davenport). A Scottsdale police vehicle and crime scene tape is seen outside the Scottsdale, Ariz., building where a man was found shot to death on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Police are looking into whether this homicide is connected to the...
    Police say a suspect in four Phoenix area homicides that happened in a three-day period killed himself as SWAT officers entered his room at an extended stay hotel.More >>
    Police say a suspect in four Phoenix area homicides that happened in a three-day period killed himself as SWAT officers entered his room at an extended stay hotel.More >>

  • Police: Suspect in 4 Phoenix-area slayings kills himself

    Police: Suspect in 4 Phoenix-area slayings kills himself

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:58 PM EDT2018-06-04 03:58:38 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-06-04 15:49:18 GMT
    (Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

    Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.

    More >>

    Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.

    More >>

  • Report: 110 Confederate monuments removed in US since 2015

    Report: 110 Confederate monuments removed in US since 2015

    Monday, June 4 2018 11:18 AM EDT2018-06-04 15:18:58 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-04 15:48:58 GMT
    It took generations to erect all the nation's Confederate monuments, and a new report shows they're being removed at a pace of about three each month.More >>
    It took generations to erect all the nation's Confederate monuments, and a new report shows they're being removed at a pace of about three each month.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly