Italy's League denounces suggestion of Russia funding

(Andrea Scarfo'/ANSA via AP). Demonstrators protest against Italy's vice Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini during his visits to a so-called ‘’hot spot” in the Sicilian port of Pozzallo, where many of the rescue ships dock, dise...

(Andrea Scarfo'/ANSA via AP). Italy's vice Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Matteo Salvini receives media attention as he arrives to visits to a so-called ‘’hot spot” in the Sicilian port of Pozzallo, where many of the rescue ships dock, di...

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) - Billionaire philanthropist George Soros has publicly called for Italians to press the League party to reveal if it received financing from Russia, a sign of how the right-wing, pro-Moscow party's rise to power has alarmed some in Europe.

The League denounced Soros' comments, delivered Sunday at an economic forum in northern Italy, saying it "never received a lira, euro or ruble from Russia." But League leader Matteo Salvini, Italy's interior minister, called President Vladimir Putin "one of the best statesman."

The dispute focused attention on the pro-Russia agenda of the euroskeptic League and 5-Star Movement government, which was sworn in last week and faces confidence votes in Parliament on Tuesday where its Russia policy may come up.

While confirming Italy's NATO commitments, the new government's policy agenda calls for a lifting of EU sanctions against Russia as well as the opening of dialogue and partnerships, given Moscow's economic, commercial and strategic importance.

During a question-and-answer session at the conference, Soros was asked about possible Russian interference in Italy's foreign policy. He said he was "very worried" that Russia was exercising "negative influence" in Europe, and said Italians had a right to know if Moscow was involved in the election results.

"I don't know if Putin is actually financially supporting him and his party," Soros said. "This is a question that I think the Italian public has a right to ask, and ask him to tell you whether he's actually in the pay of Putin."

Russian officials have denied claims that it has supported, let alone financed, the League or any other pro-Russia parties. Moscow has said repeatedly it has never meddled in domestic affairs of the European Union nations.

Russian reaction to the rise of the League-5-Stars has been relatively muted, a reflection of Moscow's good ties with previous Italian governments as well as the reality that Italy alone won't have power to shift the EU's stance on Russia sanctions.

Salvini and Soros have long been at odds, particularly over migration policy. Soros' Open Society Foundation has poured millions of dollars into groups that help migrants and refugees in Europe. Recently, Soros relocated the foundation out of his native Hungary, where right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused it of being part of a strategy to flood Europe with migrants - something Soros and his organization deny.

Salvini said it was "shameful" that Soros was invited to speak at the conference.

Salvini has made several high-profile trips to Russia, including a March 2017 visit to sign a cooperation agreement with ruling party United Russia. The 5-Stars, meanwhile, have fostered similar relationships.

___

Associated Press writer Vladimir Isachenkov contributed from Moscow.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.