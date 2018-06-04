Search for missing toddler ends after mother found dead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities are calling off the search for the 1-year-old son of a woman who was found buried on the New York farm where she worked.

Crews spent nearly two weeks looking for Owen Hidalgo-Calderon, who was last seen with his mother, Selena Hidalgo-Calderon on May 16. Her body was found in Sodus on May 23. Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts says the mother's boyfriend has admitted to burying her, but not killing her.

The boyfriend, Everardo Donoteo-Reyes of Mexico, is charged with evidence tampering while the woman's death is under investigation.

Donoteo-Reyes is also due in federal court Monday on immigration charges.

The sheriff says they are suspending the search for the boy because investigators ran out of leads.

