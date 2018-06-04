Trump says US farmers will be treated fairly in trade talks - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump says US farmers will be treated fairly in trade talks

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is defending his tough trade negotiations with China, Canada and Mexico, saying that U.S. farmers have been treated "unfairly." The president says on Twitter that by the time he finishes his trade negotiations, "that will change" and big trade barriers "will finally be broken."

Trump has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from top U.S. trading partners, including Canada, Mexico and the European Union. And he has threatened tariffs on up to $200 billion in Chinese imports, raising the potential for retaliation.

The hard-line rhetoric comes as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross returns from China as part of the ongoing trade discussions. The White House says the meeting focused on reducing the U.S. trade deficit by having China buy more agricultural and energy products.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

