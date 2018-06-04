Power Protein Bowls

Ingredients:

1/4 cup shaved sirloin

1/4 cup chopped Italian sausage

1/4 cup chopped onions

1/4 cup sliced mushrooms

1/4 cup chopped bacon

4 slices provolone cheese

1/4 cup marinara sauce

Directions:

Cook and combine all ingredients in a large skillet except for cheese and marinara sauce. Saute till lightly browned.

When cooked, drain and fill ingredients in a bowl about half way, add 2 slices of provolone, add another half of ingredients in bowl, cover with 2 more slices of

provolone and top with marinara sauce and enjoy.

