Power Protein Bowls

Ingredients:

1/4 cup shaved sirloin
1/4 cup chopped Italian sausage
1/4 cup chopped onions
1/4 cup sliced mushrooms
1/4 cup chopped bacon
4 slices provolone cheese
1/4 cup marinara sauce

Directions:

Cook and combine all ingredients in a large skillet except for cheese and marinara sauce. Saute till lightly browned. 
When cooked, drain and fill ingredients in a bowl about half way, add 2 slices of provolone, add another half of ingredients in bowl, cover with 2 more slices of 
provolone and top with marinara sauce and enjoy. 

