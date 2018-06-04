Power Protein Bowls

Ingredients:
1/4 cup shaved sirloin
1/4 cup chopped Italian sausage
1/4 cup chopped onions
1/4 cup sliced mushrooms
1/4 cup chopped bacon
4 slices provolone cheese
1/4 cup marinara sauce
Directions:
Cook and combine all ingredients in a large skillet except for cheese and marinara sauce. Saute till lightly browned.
When cooked, drain and fill ingredients in a bowl about half way, add 2 slices of provolone, add another half of ingredients in bowl, cover with 2 more slices of
provolone and top with marinara sauce and enjoy.
