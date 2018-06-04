Man's body, sick woman found in Tuscaloosa storage building

Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a body was found Sunday night.

The body of a 49-year-old man was discovered in a shed near the Lucky Dollar in the 500 block of Crescent Ridge Road around 5:30 p.m.

While at the scene, authorities also located a missing 49-year-old woman. Authorities say both were inside a storage building that appeared to be used as a home or a gathering place.

The woman was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for an unspecified medical condition.

Investigators have not been able to talk to her and say there is no obvious cause of death for the man. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

