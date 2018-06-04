Body found in Tuscaloosa Sunday night - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Body found in Tuscaloosa Sunday night

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a body was found Sunday night.

The body was discovered at the Lucky Dollar on Crescent Ridge Road around 7 p.m.

A cause of death is not known at this time.

