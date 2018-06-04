Multiple cars burned at Homewood apartment complex - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Multiple cars burned at Homewood apartment complex

Homewood police are investigating after multiple cars caught fire in the parking lot of an apartment complex. 

Officers got the call about an hour ago and responded to the scene to find three burned cars at Elevation Apartment Homes on Lakeshore Court. 

Part of the apartment building was evacuated as a precaution. 

This story is developing. 

