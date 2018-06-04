Mickey: Less humid air for a few days

We head into the next several days with less humid air in our forecast.

We began this morning with mostly clear skies. As of 4 a.m. our temperatures were in the 60s to 70s in most locations, with a few areas into the upper 50s.

Today should bring lots of sunshine with highs near 85 and winds out of the north developing to 5-10 mph this afternoon.

That wind out of the north will help usher in the drier climate.

Our temperatures are expected to warm into the low 90s by Thursday.

Dry weather is expected to hold out until Friday and possibly Saturday.

By Sunday a front pushes a chance of showers and storms our way. The front is showing signs of stalling into Monday through about Tuesday, but pushes farther to the south by midweek next week.

Enjoy the less humid air for few days!

