Laura Prepon and Ben Foster have tied the knot

NEW YORK (AP) - "Orange Is the New Black" actress Laura Prepon is married.
The 38-year-old tweeted a photo and announced on Sunday that she and 37-year-old actor Ben Foster had tied the knot.
Prepon thanked everyone for "all the love and support."
The couple got engaged in 2016. They had their first child, a girl, last August.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.More >>
The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.More >>