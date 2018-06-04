Germany's Bayer to complete Monsanto purchase on Thursday - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Germany's Bayer to complete Monsanto purchase on Thursday

BERLIN (AP) - German pharmaceutical company Bayer AG said Monday that it plans to complete its purchase of U.S. seed and weed-killer maker Monsanto Co. this week after receiving all the required approvals from regulators.

Bayer said in a statement that it plans to complete the acquisition on Thursday.

The deal will cost some $63 billion including debt. To obtain regulatory approval, Bayer has committed to divest some businesses, agreeing among other things to the U.S. government's demand that it sell about $9 billion in agriculture activities.

Bayer will become Monsanto's sole shareholder Thursday. The company said that, according to the terms of the U.S. approval, it can integrate Monsanto as soon as divestments to Germany's BASF demanded by regulators have been completed. That is expected to take about two months.

Bayer said that, following the takeover, "Monsanto will no longer be a company name."

"The acquired products will retain their brand names and become part of the Bayer portfolio," it added.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Proposal would add 'X' category to NYC birth certificates

    Proposal would add 'X' category to NYC birth certificates

    Sunday, June 3 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-06-04 02:41:39 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-06-04 07:22:38 GMT

    If it passes, New York City would join California, Oregon and Washington in having the third category on birth certificates, while Washington, D.C. allows it on driver's licenses.

    More >>

    If it passes, New York City would join California, Oregon and Washington in having the third category on birth certificates, while Washington, D.C. allows it on driver's licenses.

    More >>

  • 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-03 15:48:49 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-06-04 07:09:31 GMT
    (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.More >>
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.More >>

  • Latino movie producer opens theaters in rural, poor areas

    Latino movie producer opens theaters in rural, poor areas

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-03 15:48:35 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-06-04 07:09:27 GMT
    (Henry A. Barrios/The Bakersfield Californian via AP). In this May 17, 2018 photo, McFarland High senior Victoria Sharp works at the food concession and is one of the high school students that acquired one of the coveted jobs at the Maya Cinemas Theate...(Henry A. Barrios/The Bakersfield Californian via AP). In this May 17, 2018 photo, McFarland High senior Victoria Sharp works at the food concession and is one of the high school students that acquired one of the coveted jobs at the Maya Cinemas Theate...
    A Latino movie producer is opening theaters in poor, rural U.S. areas that lack basic entertainment options, giving unserved audiences a chance to dream.More >>
    A Latino movie producer is opening theaters in poor, rural U.S. areas that lack basic entertainment options, giving unserved audiences a chance to dream.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly