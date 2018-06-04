Consortium buying Toshiba's memory business promises growth - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Consortium buying Toshiba's memory business promises growth

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) - The buyers of Toshiba Corp.'s memory device operations are promising to invest in technology development and manufacturing facilities to stay competitive, although they stopped short of giving a specific monetary amount or naming a new factory site.

The 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) deal for the consortium led by Bain Capital Private Equity to acquire Toshiba Memory closed June 1 after clearing anti-trust regulatory approval.

Yuji Sugimoto of Bain told reporters Monday the company may change its name to enhance the brand's image and is aiming for an initial public offering on the Tokyo Stock Exchange within a few years.

Sugimoto said he was also eyeing mergers and acquisitions to expand the company's business. He said talks have started with Innovation Network Corp. of Japan, a government investment fund, and the Development Bank of Japan on potential new investments, but nothing has been decided.

Japanese interests control a 50.1 percent stake in the Toshiba memory entity, although investors include SK Hynix of South Korea and American companies like Apple and Dell.

Their potential participation is being scrutinized amid fears the flash memory technology developed by Toshiba could be lost to overseas interests. In particular, Samsung Electronics Co. of South Korea is a major rival in the area of memory devices, which are crucial for smartphones, IoT or the internet of Things and other potentially lucrative sectors.

To ensure growth, over the next two years Toshiba Memory plans to add 500 people with skills in researching and developing memory technology, the company President Yasuo Naruke said.

Details were unclear. Naruke emphasized what he called "high-quality Japanese engineers," while Sugimoto stressed the importance of "hiring globally."

Toshiba, which also has railroad and nuclear energy units, sorely needed to sell the memory unit after its U.S. nuclear operations at Westinghouse Electric Co. filed for bankruptcy last year.

Toshiba's massive red ink in recent years began with reactors it has been building in the U.S., which remain unfinished, partly because of beefed-up safety regulations following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in northeastern Japan.

Toshiba returned to profit for the fiscal year through March, a reversal of the red ink racked up the previous fiscal year. But the results assumed the completion of the chip sale by the end of June.

"This is a very important deal for Japan," said Sugimoto. "Competition is intense and developments are happening very quickly."

___

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Proposal would add 'X' category to NYC birth certificates

    Proposal would add 'X' category to NYC birth certificates

    Sunday, June 3 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-06-04 02:41:39 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-06-04 07:22:38 GMT

    If it passes, New York City would join California, Oregon and Washington in having the third category on birth certificates, while Washington, D.C. allows it on driver's licenses.

    More >>

    If it passes, New York City would join California, Oregon and Washington in having the third category on birth certificates, while Washington, D.C. allows it on driver's licenses.

    More >>

  • 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-03 15:48:49 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-06-04 07:09:31 GMT
    (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.More >>
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.More >>

  • Latino movie producer opens theaters in rural, poor areas

    Latino movie producer opens theaters in rural, poor areas

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-03 15:48:35 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-06-04 07:09:27 GMT
    (Henry A. Barrios/The Bakersfield Californian via AP). In this May 17, 2018 photo, McFarland High senior Victoria Sharp works at the food concession and is one of the high school students that acquired one of the coveted jobs at the Maya Cinemas Theate...(Henry A. Barrios/The Bakersfield Californian via AP). In this May 17, 2018 photo, McFarland High senior Victoria Sharp works at the food concession and is one of the high school students that acquired one of the coveted jobs at the Maya Cinemas Theate...
    A Latino movie producer is opening theaters in poor, rural U.S. areas that lack basic entertainment options, giving unserved audiences a chance to dream.More >>
    A Latino movie producer is opening theaters in poor, rural U.S. areas that lack basic entertainment options, giving unserved audiences a chance to dream.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly