As police close in, suspect in 4 Arizona slayings kills self

(Julio Jimenez/East Valley Tribune via AP, File). In this Friday, June 29, 2007, file photo, Dr. Steven Pitt poses in Scottsdale, Ariz.

(AP Photo/Paul Davenport). A Scottsdale police vehicle and crime scene tape is seen outside the Scottsdale, Ariz., building where a man was found shot to death on Saturday, June 2, 2018.

(AP Photo/Paul Davenport). Scottsdale Police Sgt. Ben Hoster speaks to a member of the news media at the scene of a fatal shooting in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Saturday, June 2, 2018.

(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat.

By MELISSA DANIELS

Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - As police closed in, a man suspected of gunning down four people over three days shot himself to death Monday, which authorities said ended a killing spree that claimed the lives of a prominent psychiatrist, two paralegals and a marriage-and-divorce counselor.

Police in Arizona say they spent a day and a half tracking the suspect, eventually finding him at an extended-stay hotel in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale. Officers evacuated nearby rooms before hearing gunfire and finding his body.

Authorities offered nothing public about the man's possible motives, but they planned to discuss the case in more detail at a news conference scheduled for later Monday. The suspect has not been publicly identified, pending notification of relatives, police said.

The raid came as police identified the fourth victim, Marshall Levine, a 72-year-old counselor and life coach. He was found shot inside an office building shortly after midnight Saturday.

On Thursday, Dr. Steven Pitt, a prominent forensic psychiatrist who assisted in high-profile murder cases, including the JonBenet Ramsey mystery in Colorado and a notorious Phoenix serial killer investigation, was found dead near Scottsdale. Witnesses reported hearing a loud argument and gunfire outside Pitt's office.

Police said the killings Friday of paralegals Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49, were related to Pitt's shooting, but they were still trying to determine exactly how the three victims were connected.

"We don't know the relationships or the connections," Sgt. Ben Hoster said.

Karen Flansburg, who lives a few blocks from the hotel, said she saw helicopters outside and while, watching television, saw her own neighborhood on the news.

"I didn't know it was here, so close to home," she said.

Dave Kibble is staying at a nearby Holiday Inn while he looks into relocating to Scottsdale, which he called the "safest, cleanest place" he had ever seen.

He did not feel at risk after learning that the first two murder scenes were linked, saying the public was never "in any kind of danger."

Pitt's killer was described as a bald man wearing a dark-colored hat with a short brim, police said. Investigators released a sketch of the suspect in the three killings.

Sharp and Anderson were shot Friday inside a law office. One of the women managed to walk to an intersection to seek help despite a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to a hospital where she died, police said.

Officers followed a blood trail back to the office and found the other woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Levine was killed in an office park that houses mostly therapists and counselors.

A decade after the JonBenet Ramsey case, the 59-year-old Pitt helped Phoenix police in the Baseline Killer investigation as they sought a man who was later convicted of killing nine people.

The website of Burt/Feldman/Grenier, the law firm that employed Sharp and Anderson, says it practices divorce, child support and other aspects of family law.

