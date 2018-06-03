Right-wing group, Antifa clash in Portland, OR - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Right-wing group, Antifa clash in Portland, OR

Police also said on Twitter Sunday that they observed "multiple fights" and confiscated several weapons. (Source: KATU/CNN) Police also said on Twitter Sunday that they observed "multiple fights" and confiscated several weapons. (Source: KATU/CNN)

PORTLAND, OR (KATU/CNN) - Violent clashes broke out in Portland, OR, Sunday between opposing protesters.

Right-wing group Patriot Prayer held a "Freedom March" at Terry Schrunk Plaza.

Members of a local branch of anti-fascist group Antifa held a counter-rally in the same area.

There was also an anti-police brutality demonstration nearby.

Portland police said none of the groups applied for permits to march on the streets. They were told to move to the sidewalk to avoid arrest.

Police also said on Twitter Sunday that they observed "multiple fights" and confiscated several weapons.

They said fireworks and bottles were thrown at officers and participants.

The confrontations came almost one year after dozens of people were arrested after similar protests in downtown Portland.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

    •   
