Crabtree homers twice, Duke beats Troy 15-6 at NCAA tourney

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Chris Crabtree homered twice and drove in five runs, and Duke beat Troy 15-6 on Sunday night in an elimination game at the NCAA Tournament.

Crabtree finished with four hits and three teammates had three hits apiece to help the second-seeded Blue Devils (42-16) advance to the championship round of the Athens Regional. They will play top-seeded Georgia (39-19) on Monday and must beat the Bulldogs twice to reach the super regional round.

Crabtree hit a two-run homer in the second inning, added another two-run shot in the seventh and had an RBI single in the eighth for Duke, which had 22 hits and erased an early 4-0 deficit.

Drew Frederic homered to lead the third-seeded Trojans (42-21), who beat Duke 6-0 on Friday in the tournament's first game but lost to Georgia earlier Sunday to slip into the elimination bracket.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.