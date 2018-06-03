Wes: Less humid, cooler weather to start the week

REST OF TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: Storms are exiting south Alabama as dry air settles into our state. One storm near the coast produced over 600 lightning strikes Sunday night within 15 minutes. If you have a beach trip planned, you can expect big improvements for Monday. We will enjoy a more comfortable start here at home, with lows in the 50s and 60s. Dry weather will be the story throughout the day on Monday, with lots of sunshine, less humid air, a light north wind, and highs in the 80s. This dry and less muggy weather will be continuing into Tuesday. This will make for perfect weather for getting out the vote on Election Day.

STORM CHANCES RETURN LATE WEEK: You will start to notice some fair weather cloud development during the afternoon hours on Wednesday and Thursday. However, dry weather is expected to continue through mid-week. It’s going to feel a bit more humid and certainly hotter by the end of the week as moisture levels increase. This increase in moisture will fuel pop-up afternoon showers and storms beginning on Thursday and this chance for some afternoon development will linger through the weekend. I will be updating our forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our app for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

