Oh Connor! Vandy shortstop ties NCAA mark with 10 RBIs

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Vanderbilt shortstop Connor Kaiser had three homers and an NCAA Tournament record-tying 10 RBIs in a game while the Commodores matched another single-game mark with nine homers in a 19-6 dismantling of Clemson to reach the super regionals on Sunday.

It's the second straight year the Commodores (34-25) ousted the Tigers on their home field in a regional. Kaiser led the way with a three-run homer in the third, a grand slam in the sixth and a two-run shot in the seventh. He tied the NCAA record with an RBI single in the eighth.

Catcher Stephen Scott and designated hitter Philip Clarke had two homers apiece.

Vanderbilt will play either Mississippi State or Oklahoma in the best-of-three super regional series for a trip to the College World Series.

Kaiser, voted regional MVP, went 5-of-7 with three runs scored. Things could get even better for the junior, who is among the top 200 prospects in the Major League Baseball draft that starts Monday.

Clemson (47-16) has failed to advance while hosting a regional for a third straight season.

