LEADING OFF: Arrieta scolds Phils, Tigers pick 1st in draft

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening around the majors Monday:

AGITATED ARRIETA

The Phillies are off, and maybe that will give them time to address Jake Arrieta's frustration. The Philadelphia ace criticized his team's defensive positioning after a 6-1 loss Sunday that completed a three-game sweep by San Francisco.

"We're the worst in the league with shifts, so we need to change that," Arrieta said, adding, "Use your eyes, make an adjustment and be better. We need some accountability all the way around. Everybody, top to bottom."

The Phillies are 2-5 so far on a 10-game road trip. They're at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night to take on the Cubs.

DRAFT DAY

The Detroit Tigers have the overall No. 1 pick when the Major League Baseball draft begins. Among the top prospects are Auburn right-hander Casey Mize, Florida righty Brady Singer, Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart and Arizona high school lefty Matthew Liberatore. The Giants choose second, followed by the Phillies, White Sox and Reds. There will be two rounds on the first day, and a total of 40 rounds over three days.

WESTWARD HO-MER

David Peralta has homered in three straight games for Arizona, which opens a series at San Francisco. The Diamondbacks have won three in a row and moved back into the NL West lead. Zack Godley (4-3, 4.38 ERA) starts against Derek Holland (3-6, 4.94) and the Giants, who have four straight.

STREAKING

Atlanta star Freddie Freeman has a 16-game hitting string, the longest in the NL this season, going into the series opener at San Diego. Freeman is batting .375 during the streak.

WE GOT NEXT

Who do Detroit and Toronto play next? The same team, the Yankees. The Tigers host Luis Severino (8-1, 2.31) and New York in a doubleheader to make up two April rainouts, then the Yankees open a two-game series in Canada on Tuesday.

