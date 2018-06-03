Dereck Rodriguez, Pudge's son, gets 1st W; SF tops Phils 6-1

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). CORRECTS TO THIRD INNING- San Francisco Giants left fielder Mac Williamson (51) leaps in vain for a solo home run by Philadelphia Phillies Jake Arrieta during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San...

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta walks back to the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco.

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Dereck Rodriguez delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco.

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Dereck Rodriguez delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco.

By GIDEON RUBIN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Dereck Rodriguez earned his first big league win, giving up a home run to Jake Arrieta but outpitching the Phillies ace to lead the San Francisco Giants over Philadelphia 6-1 Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Rodriguez (1-0), the 25-year-old son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez, had pitched just once before in the majors, going 3 1/3 innings in relief last Tuesday at Colorado.

Making his first start, Rodriguez gave up one run - on Arrieta's sixth career homer - and five hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Arrieta (5-3) allowed five runs and eight hits in six innings. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner had given up just three earned runs over his last 35 innings when they Giants broke through in the sixth to score five times.

Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer that helped the Giants win their fourth in a row. They've taken five straight at home.

The Phillies are 2-5 so far on a 10-game road trip. They have scored only one run in 29 innings.

The Giants trailed 1-0 when manager Bruce Bochy pinch-hit Alen Hanson for Rodriguez in the sixth. Hanson beat out an infield hit that was among five straight hits in a five-run inning. McCutchen's opposite-field drive off Arrieta broke it open.

Buster Posey hit his fourth home run off Phillies reliever Hector Neris in the eighth.

ON THE MARK

Giants reliever Mark Melancon struck out the side in the top of the seventh in his first appearance of the season. Melancon (right elbow flexor strain) came off the DL on Friday.

TOP PICKS

The Giants and Phillies each have top picks in Monday's major league draft. San Francisco has the second overall selection, and Philadelphia picks third.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Madison Bumgarner (broken pinkie on pitching hand) won't be on an excessively restrictive pitch count when he comes of the DL to make his first start on Tuesday against Arizona. Bochy said Bumgarner can throw "90 or so" pitches. "That's not too much of a limit," Bochy said. . RHP Johnny Cueto (right elbow inflammation) threw from 120 feet on flat ground on Sunday. He also played catch throwing off a mound on Sunday, without discomfort, Bochy said. . RHP Jeff Samardzija (right shoulder tightness) will throw from flat ground on Monday.

UP NEXT

Phillies: After a day off, RHP Zach Eflin (1-2, 5.40 ERA) will pitch Tuesday's series opener against the Cubs. Eflin has given up 11 runs (10 earned) over the 8 2/3 inning of his last two starts.

Giants: LHP Derek Holland (3-6, 4.94) will pitch Monday's series opener against the Diamondbacks.

