Dereck Rodriguez, Pudge's son, gets 1st W; SF tops Phils 6-1 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Dereck Rodriguez, Pudge's son, gets 1st W; SF tops Phils 6-1

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Dereck Rodriguez delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Dereck Rodriguez delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco.
(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Dereck Rodriguez delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Dereck Rodriguez delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco.
(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta walks back to the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta walks back to the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco.
(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). CORRECTS TO THIRD INNING- San Francisco Giants left fielder Mac Williamson (51) leaps in vain for a solo home run by Philadelphia Phillies Jake Arrieta during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San... (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). CORRECTS TO THIRD INNING- San Francisco Giants left fielder Mac Williamson (51) leaps in vain for a solo home run by Philadelphia Phillies Jake Arrieta during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San...

By GIDEON RUBIN
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Dereck Rodriguez earned his first big league win, giving up a home run to Jake Arrieta but outpitching the Phillies ace to lead the San Francisco Giants over Philadelphia 6-1 Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Rodriguez (1-0), the 25-year-old son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez, had pitched just once before in the majors, going 3 1/3 innings in relief last Tuesday at Colorado.

Making his first start, Rodriguez gave up one run - on Arrieta's sixth career homer - and five hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Arrieta (5-3) allowed five runs and eight hits in six innings. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner had given up just three earned runs over his last 35 innings when they Giants broke through in the sixth to score five times.

Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer that helped the Giants win their fourth in a row. They've taken five straight at home.

The Phillies are 2-5 so far on a 10-game road trip. They have scored only one run in 29 innings.

The Giants trailed 1-0 when manager Bruce Bochy pinch-hit Alen Hanson for Rodriguez in the sixth. Hanson beat out an infield hit that was among five straight hits in a five-run inning. McCutchen's opposite-field drive off Arrieta broke it open.

Buster Posey hit his fourth home run off Phillies reliever Hector Neris in the eighth.

ON THE MARK

Giants reliever Mark Melancon struck out the side in the top of the seventh in his first appearance of the season. Melancon (right elbow flexor strain) came off the DL on Friday.

TOP PICKS

The Giants and Phillies each have top picks in Monday's major league draft. San Francisco has the second overall selection, and Philadelphia picks third.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Madison Bumgarner (broken pinkie on pitching hand) won't be on an excessively restrictive pitch count when he comes of the DL to make his first start on Tuesday against Arizona. Bochy said Bumgarner can throw "90 or so" pitches. "That's not too much of a limit," Bochy said. . RHP Johnny Cueto (right elbow inflammation) threw from 120 feet on flat ground on Sunday. He also played catch throwing off a mound on Sunday, without discomfort, Bochy said. . RHP Jeff Samardzija (right shoulder tightness) will throw from flat ground on Monday.

UP NEXT

Phillies: After a day off, RHP Zach Eflin (1-2, 5.40 ERA) will pitch Tuesday's series opener against the Cubs. Eflin has given up 11 runs (10 earned) over the 8 2/3 inning of his last two starts.

Giants: LHP Derek Holland (3-6, 4.94) will pitch Monday's series opener against the Diamondbacks.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-03 15:48:49 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-06-03 23:08:46 GMT
    (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.More >>
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.More >>

  • Fallon to Parkland students: 'Don't let anything stop you'

    Fallon to Parkland students: 'Don't let anything stop you'

    Sunday, June 3 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-06-03 13:28:15 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-06-03 23:08:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...

    The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

    More >>

    The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

    More >>

  • Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Sunday, June 3 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-06-03 11:38:31 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-06-03 23:08:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly