Work Week Forecast: Did someone say 'cold front?'

It might be hard to believe, but the big story this week is a cold front moving into our area.

It's still going to be hot, but comfort levels will be much higher due to lower humidity levels. In fact, when you wake up for work Monday and Tuesday, temps will be in the 50s or 60s.

Daytime highs Monday through Wednesday are in the 80s, but there's a good chance we'll be back in the lower 90s by Thursday and Friday. The good news for the first part of the week is there's no rain in the forecast. There's a 20 percent chance of stray showers on Friday and a good chance of afternoon rain Saturday, though there's only a 30 percent chance.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.