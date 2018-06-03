Alabama death row inmate dies of apparent suicide

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating an apparent suicide of a death row inmate.

Jeffery Lynn Borden, 57, was found by prison officials hanging by a bed sheet in his cell at approximately 2:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at 3 a.m.

Borden was sentenced to death for the 1993 capital murder of his wife, Cheryl Borden, and her father, Roland Harris, in Jefferson County.

