Alabama death row inmate dies of apparent suicide

A cold front is crossing the area this afternoon and this is pushing the deeper moisture into the southern part of our coverage area.More >>
Jeffery Lynn Borden, 57, was found by prison officials hanging by a bed sheet in his cell at approximately 2:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at 3 a.m.More >>
Birmingham police say a 15-year-old male who escaped police custody Sunday morning and stole a MAX transit bus as a getaway vehicle remains at large Sunday afternoon.More >>
Tarrant police are investigating an early morning shooting that riddled a woman's home with bullet holes.More >>
Even with ample moisture in place and a cold front set to advance across Alabama this afternoon, conditions will prevent a solid line of storms from forming, so not everyone will see rain from the front. The highest rain chances will be in east Alabama where the rain chances will be enhanced by afternoon heating.More >>
