Alabama death row inmate dies of apparent suicide - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jeffery Borden (Source: Alabama DOC) Jeffery Borden (Source: Alabama DOC)
ATMORE, AL (WBRC) -

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating an apparent suicide of a death row inmate.

Jeffery Lynn Borden, 57, was found by prison officials hanging by a bed sheet in his cell at approximately 2:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at 3 a.m.

Borden was sentenced to death for the 1993 capital murder of his wife, Cheryl Borden, and her father, Roland Harris, in Jefferson County.

