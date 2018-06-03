Wes: Chance for storms ends this evening, less humid air returning

STORM THREAT SHIFTS SOUTH: A cold front is crossing the area this afternoon and this is pushing the deeper moisture into the southern part of our coverage area. Scattered storms have redeveloped out ahead of this front and this threat will continue across our southern counties through the early evening hours. A dry northerly flow will develop behind the front and this will make for less humid conditions later tonight. You can expect gradual clearing overnight, with lows in the 60s and 50s.

A MORE COMFY START TO THE WEEK: Lower dew points and a north flow will make for more comfy weather conditions to start off the week. You will notice a less muggy and more crisp feel to the air early Monday and Tuesday. Some areas to the north will wake up to temperatures in the 50s, with 60s further south. The weather will be perfect for trimming the lawn or washing the car, especially prior to lunchtime. I’m expecting lots of sunshine with no rain for the next several days.

STORM CHANCES RETURN LATE WEEK: You will start to notice some fair weather cloud development during the afternoon hours on Wednesday and Thursday. However, dry weather is expected to continue through mid-week. Its going to feel a bit more humid and certainly hotter by the end of the week as moisture levels increase. We will also begin to see some afternoon pop-up storms again by the weekend. This chance for hit or miss thunderstorms will continue through next weekend. Things look to remain quiet in the tropics, at least for the time being. If you have a beach trip planned, after tonight you can expect typical coastal weather conditions, with a small chance for an afternoon shower or storm by mid to late week. I will be updating our forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our app for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.