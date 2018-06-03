'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office. After an underwhelming launch, the space saga fell 65 percent in weekend two with $29.3 million from North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

"Solo" has now earned $148.9 million domestically. That's over $135 million shy of where the franchise's other spin off, "Rogue One," was in its second weekend.

"Solo's" tumble brought it even closer to "Deadpool 2," which is now in its third weekend in theaters. "Deadpool 2" grossed an estimated $23.3 million to take second place.

Shailene Woodley's lost-at-sea drama "Adrift" opened in third place with $11.5 million, while "Avengers: Infinity War" took fourth with $10.4 million.

And Johnny Knoxville's "Action Point" landed in ninth place with a dismal $2.3 million.

