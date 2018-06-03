Man captured after escaping work-release center in Alabama

KIMBERLY, Ala. (AP) - An inmate who escaped from a work-release center last week has been recaptured in Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Corrections told Al.com that 47-year-old Scott Marler was captured about 60 miles away from the Childersburg Work Release Center around 4:36 a.m. Saturday. He escaped from the minimum-security facility while wearing a white prison jumpsuit on May 25.

Marler was convicted of manufacturing drugs in 2014. He was being sought for parole violations and other outstanding warrants when he reportedly backed a stolen pickup truck into a police vehicle and then exchanged gunfire with officers during a traffic stop in December 2017.

He was arrested a week later with a different stolen vehicle.

The Department of Corrections says Marler is serving 20 years for manufacturing controlled substances.

