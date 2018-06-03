Kansas governor candidate shocks with replica gun at parade - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Kansas governor candidate shocks with replica gun at parade

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas City suburb has apologized after a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Kansas appeared in a parade atop a Jeep with what appeared to be a large gun mounted on the back .

The Kansas City Star reported that some onlookers appeared stunned by the sight of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach on the red, white and blue-decorated vehicle at the Old Shawnee Days parade Saturday morning.

A spokesman for Kobach says the gun was a replica.

Shawnee Community Christian Church pastor Johnny Lewis says there were audible gasps from parade-goers as Kobach rode by.

The city of Shawnee issued a statement apologizing to those who felt unsafe and promising not to allow something similar in future.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

