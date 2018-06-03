15-year-old remains at large after he escapes police custody, steals MAX bus

Birmingham police say a 15-year-old male who escaped police custody Sunday morning and stole a MAX transit bus as a getaway vehicle remains at large Sunday afternoon.

According to officials with the Birmingham Police Department, officers were sent to the Lakeview District around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning after a call about two people carrying guns.

The two individuals were stopped by police officers and it was discovered they were in possession of a BB gun and a paintball gun.

The mother of one of the individuals - a 15-year-old boy - was contacted and she refused to come and take custody of him, so he was placed into protective custody and taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility on 2nd Court North.

Outside of that facility is where police say the 15-year-old escaped police custody.

After he fled police custody, police say he stole a small MAX bus from the parking lot of the MAX bus depot on 31st Street North around 7 a.m.

Officers spotted the stolen bus and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the juvenile would not stop driving.

During the pursuit, police say the juvenile intentionally struck two patrol vehicles while driving the bus.

The pursuit was soon terminated by police and the juvenile later abandoned the bus at 9th Avenue and 44th Place North.

The juvenile suspect is still at large.

Police say no one was injured during any of the incidents that happened Sunday morning.

Authorities hope the juvenile will turn himself in. No word from police on what charges he may be facing.

