15-year-old at large after he escapes police custody, steals MAX bus

Birmingham police say a 15-year-old male escaped police custody Sunday morning and stole a MAX transit bus as a getaway vehicle.

Police say the MAX bus was recovered, but the teen is still at large. He was last seen in the Tom Brown Village area.

We will update this story as we get more information.

