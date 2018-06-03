Police investigating after woman's home shot at in Tarrant

Tarrant police are investigating an early morning shooting that riddled a woman's home with bullet holes.

Brieanna Bradley says she was watching television in her living room around 1 a.m. Sunday when she heard shots fired and glass shattering.

Four people were inside the house on Ford Avenue when the shooting happened. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Sgt. Phillip George with the Tarrant Police Department says they recovered several shell casings.

They do not have any suspect information at this time and will be continuing their investigation Sunday afternoon.

