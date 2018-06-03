LSU Baseball falls to Oregon St. in Corvallis

LSU Baseball will need to bounce back quickly from an embarrassing Saturday loss in Oregon.

Oregon State led with a 14-1 win over LSU in the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium.

The Beavers started hot and never let up, scoring five runs in the first three innings.

The Oregon team advances to the championship round of the regional, which improved the team to 46-10-1 this season, according to LSU Athletics. The loss dropped LSU to 38-26 on the year.

LSU Athletics reports Oregon State starting pitcher Luke Heimlich earned the win, which limited LSU to one run on six hits in seven innings with four walks and three strikeouts.

LSU starting pitcher Zach Hess allowed nine runs--eight of them earned--in three innings. The Tigers were limited to just one run on six hits in seven innings.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter scored the only run in the bottom of the fourth inning by launching a solo homer, his eighth dinger of the season.

The loss sets up an elimination game against Northwestern State on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.