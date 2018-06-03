LSU Baseball falls Oregon St. in Corvallis

Birmingham police say a 15-year-old male who escaped police custody Sunday morning and stole a MAX transit bus as a getaway vehicle remains at large Sunday afternoon.More >>
Birmingham police say a 15-year-old male who escaped police custody Sunday morning and stole a MAX transit bus as a getaway vehicle remains at large Sunday afternoon.More >>
Tarrant police are investigating an early morning shooting that riddled a woman's home with bullet holes.More >>
Tarrant police are investigating an early morning shooting that riddled a woman's home with bullet holes.More >>
Even with ample moisture in place and a cold front set to advance across Alabama this afternoon, conditions will prevent a solid line of storms from forming, so not everyone will see rain from the front. The highest rain chances will be in east Alabama where the rain chances will be enhanced by afternoon heating.More >>
Even with ample moisture in place and a cold front set to advance across Alabama this afternoon, conditions will prevent a solid line of storms from forming, so not everyone will see rain from the front. The highest rain chances will be in east Alabama where the rain chances will be enhanced by afternoon heating.More >>
A teenage boy drowned today at Lake Wedowee near the Hwy 48 bridge.More >>
A teenage boy drowned today at Lake Wedowee near the Hwy 48 bridge.More >>
Glencoe Police are investigating an apparent homicide that happened early Saturday morning.More >>
Glencoe Police are investigating an apparent homicide that happened early Saturday morning.More >>