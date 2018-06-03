FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms still possible Sunday

Even with ample moisture in place and a cold front set to advance across Alabama this afternoon, conditions will prevent a solid line of storms from forming, so not everyone will see rain from the front. The highest rain chances will be in east Alabama where the rain chances will be enhanced by afternoon heating. There will also remain a moderate risk for isolated severe storms.

Following the frontal passage tonight, a welcome relief is on the way as a much-needed shot of dry air moves in accompanied by cooler temperatures. In fact, we'll cool down to near 60-degrees early Monday and Tuesday morning with some locations in North Alabama dropping to around 59 early Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs will range from 84-89 through mid-week.

The front will become stationary over The Gulf and slowly work its way back north bringing at least a chance for showers to the south as early as Wednesday, although most areas will remain dry. Highs will again be in the 90-93 degree range for the second half of the work week with lows back around 70 by sunrise Saturday morning.

The front will continue working its way back north as a warm from heading into next weekend, reintroducing a chance for rain as early as Saturday. Enjoy the heat-break. It won't last long!

