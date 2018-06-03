South Carolina beats East Carolina 4-2 in NCAA regional

LSU baseball will need to bounce back quickly from an embarrassing Saturday loss in Oregon.More >>
Connor Kaiser's RBI single broke a 3-3 tie in the fifth and five Vanderbilt pitchers held regional host Clemson to two hits over the final seven innings for a 4-3 victory in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.More >>
Jonah Bride hit a two-run double in the first and Jacob Olson added a key late hit to help South Carolina beat East Carolina 4-2 on Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament's Greenville Regional.More >>
Macnamee's three-run walkoff blast gave MSU a 3-2 win over the Seminoles.More >>
Jared Gates and Eric Cole homered in the 10-2 victory. Southern Miss will face Dallas Baptist Sunday at 2:00pm in an elimination matchup. The Golden Eagles will need to win 3 straight games to advance to Super Regionals.More >>
Rolison set a new career high in K's as the Rebels won 9-2. Ole Miss had a 6-run 2nd inning to take command of the regional opener. They'll face Tennessee Tech Sunday at 4:00pm.More >>
Edouard Julien and Steven Williams each hit three-run homers to help Auburn beat Northeastern 13-4 on Friday in the NCAA Tournament's Raleigh Regional.More >>
A University of Louisville men's basketball transfer has been ruled ineligible to suit up for the Gamecocks next season, according to a statement from the school's athletic department.More >>
That Alabama-Auburn national championship match in men’s golf won’t take place after all.More >>
In Mark Kingston’s first year in Columbia, USC will open tournament play in the Greenville Regional at East Carolina.More >>
