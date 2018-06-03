Dog found dead during Delta layover in Detroit

Gottlieb said she showed her son's passport, but the agent wasn't satisfied and demanded a birth certificate.

Gottlieb said she showed her son's passport, but the agent wasn't satisfied and demanded a birth certificate.

The pilot landed the Cessna Skyhawk without a scratch to her plane or any other vehicles. Her identity has not been released.

The pilot landed the Cessna Skyhawk without a scratch to her plane or any other vehicles. Her identity has not been released.

Delta released a statement saying they are conducting a thorough review of the incident. (Source: Raycom Media)

DETROIT (WXYZ/CNN) – A pet owner and his girlfriend want answers after their dog was found dead in his kennel following a Delta flight.

Michael Dellegrazie’s 8-year-old Pomeranian, Alejandro, was put on a flight from Phoenix to Newark, NJ, where his owner is planning to move.

The plane made a scheduled stop in Detroit, where Delta says a flight attendant checked on Alejandro at 6 a.m Wednesday.

The dog was being held in a cargo facility at the time, CNN reports.

When the dog was checked on again between 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., Alejandro was dead, according to Dellegrazie’s attorney, Evan Oshan.

A spokeswoman for Delta said the dog was discovered with vomit and fluids in the cage, according to CNN.

"To say they [the family] are distraught would be a gross understatement," Oshan said. "They are completely devastated."

Delta released a statement saying they are conducting a thorough review of the incident. The airline said it also offered to have the dog’s body evaluated by a veterinarian.

"Seeing that blanket, there's some kind of foul play happened here. That's all I can think of," Dellegrazie said. "We want to know what happened to our dog. Why did this happen?"

Oshan says he’s determined to get to the bottom of the incident, so no other family has to go through this pain again.

The lawyer represented the owners of Kokito, the French bulldog who was killed on a United Airlines flight in March. The family says a flight attendant made them put the kenneled dog in the overhead bin until landing.

"I think this stretches beyond just pets," Oshan said. "I think this is the way that airlines, commercial airlines in general, treat people. They are treating people horribly."

Copyright 2018 WXYZ via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.