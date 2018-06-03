The Latest: China warns US no deal if tariffs go ahead - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: China warns US no deal if tariffs go ahead

(AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool). U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross arrives to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse to attend a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Beijing, Sunday, June 3, 2018. U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross is in Beijing for talks on Chi... (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool). U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross arrives to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse to attend a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Beijing, Sunday, June 3, 2018. U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross is in Beijing for talks on Chi...
(AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool). U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, second from left, and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, fourth right, attend a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Sunday, June 3, 2018. U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross is in Be... (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool). U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, second from left, and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, fourth right, attend a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Sunday, June 3, 2018. U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross is in Be...

BEIJING (AP) - The Latest on trade talks between the U.S. and China (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

China has warned any agreements with Washington in their talks on settling a sprawling trade dispute "will not take effect" if threatened U.S. sanctions including tariff hikes go ahead.

The statement Sunday came shortly after delegations led by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and China's top economic official, Vice Premier Liu He, held another round of talks on China's pledge to narrow its trade surplus with the United States by purchasing more American goods.

The Chinese statement said the two sides made "positive and concrete progress," but neither side released details.

The statement said, "If the United States introduces trade sanctions including increasing tariffs, all the economic and trade achievements negotiated by the two parties will not take effect."

___

11:15 a.m.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says U.S. and Chinese officials have discussed specific American export items Beijing might buy as part of its pledge to narrow its trade surplus with the United States.

The two sides began a new round of talks in Beijing this weekend aimed at settling a simmering trade dispute.

Ross gave no details at the start of his meeting Sunday with China's top economic official, Vice Premier Liu He. But Chinese envoys promised after the last high-level meeting in Washington in mid-May to buy more American farm goods and energy products.

President Donald Trump is pressing Beijing to narrow its multibillion-dollar trade surplus and is threatening to hike duties on up to $150 billion of Chinese imports.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • State attorney general races gain attention in Trump era

    State attorney general races gain attention in Trump era

    Saturday, June 2 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-06-02 15:49:25 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-06-03 07:10:20 GMT
    (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, Dana Nessel, candidate for state attorney general, speaks to 14th District Delegates at the 2018 State Endorsement Convention of the Michigan Democratic Party at Cobo...(Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, Dana Nessel, candidate for state attorney general, speaks to 14th District Delegates at the 2018 State Endorsement Convention of the Michigan Democratic Party at Cobo...
    Challenging the Trump administration is at the heart of races for state attorney general around the country, but some Democrats differ on how hard to push the message.More >>
    Challenging the Trump administration is at the heart of races for state attorney general around the country, but some Democrats differ on how hard to push the message.More >>

  • Paramount scraps airing 'Heathers,' citing school violence

    Paramount scraps airing 'Heathers,' citing school violence

    Saturday, June 2 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-06-02 21:57:52 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-06-03 02:58:26 GMT
    After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February's Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping its TV reboot of the movie "Heathers.".More >>
    After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February's Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping its TV reboot of the movie "Heathers.".More >>

  • Missouri governor quits in scandal, signs 'revenge porn' law

    Missouri governor quits in scandal, signs 'revenge porn' law

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:17:10 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 9:00 PM EDT2018-06-03 01:00:06 GMT
    (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly