School bus driver in ME accused of taking photos up students' skirts

The bus driver allegedly took pictures of at least six female students while transporting them to and from school. (Source: WMTW/CNN) The bus driver allegedly took pictures of at least six female students while transporting them to and from school. (Source: WMTW/CNN)

BATH, ME (WMTW/CNN) – A Maine bus driver has been suspended after he allegedly took “upskirt” photos of at least six students then posted them to a foreign website.

Police cited 50-year-old Timothy McGowan, a bus driver for Maine's Bath Bus Service, on a charge of violation of privacy. He was not arrested.

McGowan allegedly took inappropriate photos of at least six female students – elementary, middle and high school-aged girls – while transporting them to and from school.

He then allegedly posted the pictures on a foreign website.

Police said they searched McGowan’s devices and found images matching the ones on the foreign website.

"He wasn't arrested because it's a misdemeanor offense, a Class D charge. He could have been arrested, if we got an affidavit and applied for an arrest warrant. We just wanted to get ahead of this as quickly as we could,” a police officer said.

Parents of the children involved were notified, and the images were removed from the website, according to police.

The Bath School Department has a contract with Bath Bus Service, where McGowan works.

The owners of the bus company say the 50-year-old has been suspended, and they conducted all the proper background checks before hiring him three years ago.

One high school student says he’s worried about the female victims.

"I'm pretty sure they're going to be scarred for a while. Having their private parts up on the web and stuff has to be pretty scary to know,” he said.

McGowan is due in court in July to answer to the violation of privacy charge. If convicted, he could face up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Copyright 2018 WMTW via CNN. All rights reserved.

