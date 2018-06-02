Fayetteville Regional: #5 Arkansas uses 7-run 2nd to beat Southern Miss

The first inning went according to plan for Stevie Powers and Southern Miss. The 2nd inning was anything but smooth. #5 Arkansas scored 7 runs in the frame en route to a 10-2 win over the Golden Eagles.

Jared Gates started the Razorback onslaught with a 2-run home run. Eric Cole followed with a 2-run blast, Dominic Fletcher had a ribbie then Carson Shaddy drove home 2 with a triple.

How to make the Baum rock?



Hit BOMBS!



Top 2 | ARK 4 | S MISS 0 pic.twitter.com/LfzQQW808u — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 3, 2018

Caught up with Matt Wallner after #USM's 10-2 loss to Arkansas. He talked about the back-breaking 7-run second inning and how the Golden Eagles will respond with their season on the line Sunday vs. Dallas-Baptist. @wdam pic.twitter.com/jLIVzNi6ID — Taylor Curet (@TaylorCuret) June 3, 2018

Some thoughts from coach Scott Berry following #USM's 10-2 loss to Arkansas.



It will be a rematch with Dallas-Baptist tomorrow at 2 p.m. Win or go home for the Golden Eagles. @wdam pic.twitter.com/mrXO0zGjgH — Taylor Curet (@TaylorCuret) June 3, 2018

Southern Miss will face Dallas Baptist Sunday at 2:00pm in an elimination matchup. The Golden Eagles will need to win 3 straight games to advance to Super Regionals.

Fayetteville Regional

1st Round

Southern Miss 9, Dallas Baptist 0

#5 Arkansas 10, Oral Roberts 2

Elimination Game

Dallas Baptist 18, Oral Roberts 9 (ORU eliminated)

Winner's Bracket

#5 Arkansas 10, Southern Miss 2

Elimination Game

Game 5 - Sunday 2:00 p.m.: Southern Miss vs. Dallas Baptist (ESPN3)

Regional Final

Game 6 - Sunday 7:00 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Game 5 winner (ESPN3)

Game 7 - Monday 6:30 p.m.: If Necessary (ESPN3)

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.