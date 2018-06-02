Thousands march across NYC's Brooklyn Bridge in gun protest - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Thousands march across NYC's Brooklyn Bridge in gun protest

NEW YORK (AP) - Thousands of demonstrators have marched across New York's Brooklyn Bridge in a protest against gun violence.

A student-led group called Youth Over Guns organized Saturday's protest. The group formed after the deadly mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February.

The protesters marched across the bridge and then rallied in lower Manhattan. Most wore orange to show their support for gun violence awareness.

Aalayah Eastmond, a survivor of the shooting at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, addressed the crowd. Actresses Julianne Moore and Susan Sarandon also were in attendance.

The march was one of several taking place around the country to protest gun violence and urge lawmakers to pass gun restrictions.

