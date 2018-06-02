Shot fired but rapper Chief Keef not hit at New York hotel - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Shot fired but rapper Chief Keef not hit at New York hotel

(Joe Ahlquist/The Argus Leader via AP, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Keith Cozart, known as Chief Keef, appears at Minnehaha County Court in Sioux Falls, S.D. Authorities say a shot was fired at a New York hotel early Saturday mornin...

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say a shot was fired at a New York City hotel near Chief Keef, but the Chicago rapper wasn't hit.

New York police say the shot was fired outside the W Hotel in midtown Manhattan around 4:40 a.m. Saturday. They couldn't say whether 22-year-old Chief Keef, whose real name is Keith Farrelle Cozart, was the target.

A message left with Chief Keef's agent Ira Goldenring seeking comment or further details wasn't immediately returned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

