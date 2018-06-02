Teenage boy drowns in Lake Wedowee - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Teenage boy drowns in Lake Wedowee

RANDOLPH COUNTY (WBRC) -

A teenage boy drowned today at Lake Wedowee near the Hwy 48 bridge.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms they received the call just after 2 p.m.

ALEA is assisting the Randolph County Sheriff's Office in this investigation.

We will provide more information when it is available.

