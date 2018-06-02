FIRST ALERT: Chance for showers, storms through tomorrow

REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: Most of the scattered storm and shower activity today has been located south of our area. As a result, the heat has been able to build, with feels-like temperatures reaching triple digits in some areas. It is going to remain very warm through the early evening so you may want to wait a bit longer before tackling any strenuous activity, such as a jog around the neighborhood. We still could see some rain in our area throughout the overnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Storms will be capable of producing intense cloud-to-ground lightning and gusty winds. Lows will be in the 70s, with a light south wind.

COLD FRONT WILL BRING CHANGES TOMORROW: We’re about to get a nice break in the extreme heat and muggy levels as a cold front crosses the area on Sunday. This front will bring a chance for a passing shower or storm to start off and then rain chances will gradually end from north to south. Lower dew points will settle-in as a west-northwest wind returns to the area. It’s still going to be a hot day, with highs in the upper 80s. You’re really going to notice the d rop in muggy levels on Monday and Tuesday, especially during the mornings, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. I’m expecting lots of sunshine for the start of the week, with highs in the mid-80s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK AND NEXT WEEKEND: Partly to mostly sunny weather will be the story for Wednesday and Thursday. I can’t rule out a stray pop-up shower or storm during these days as moisture levels gradually increase and the heat builds. Highs will be nearing 90 degrees, with feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s for the end of the week and weekend. There will be an increasing threat for thunderstorms for next weekend. I will be sharing more specifics in my forecast this evening after baseball on WBRC Fox 6 News.

