Tallahassee Regional: Elijah MacNamee hits walkoff blast, Mississippi State eliminates #7 Florida State

Mississippi State and Florida State had to wait through a 2 plus hour rain delay in the 9th inning of their Tallahassee Regional matchup. Elijah MacNamee delivered some drama in the Sunshine State.
He hit a three-run walkoff home run in the bottom of the 9th to give MSU a 3-2 win over the Seminoles.
HAIL. STATE.— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 2, 2018
?????????? pic.twitter.com/teip4b8wYQ
WOW!!! Mississippi State just hit a walk-off to defeat Florida State. They were down 2-0 with 2 guys on and an 0-2 count with 2 outs. pic.twitter.com/9FQGATylB7— Zac Schrieber (@Samford_PR_guy) June 2, 2018
Because there’s no such thing as watching this “too many times”#HailState?? pic.twitter.com/mdXQW8hBnM— MSU Baseball ? (@HailStateBB) June 2, 2018
ELIJAH MACNAMEE!!!— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 2, 2018
WALK OFF 3-RUN HOME RUN!!!@HailStateBB STAYS ALIVE IN TALLAHASSEE!!! pic.twitter.com/MFijHgCy9Q
Ethan Small did his part to keep Mississippi State's season alive. He struck out 8 in 6 innings, allowing 2 earned runs. Drew Parrish tossed 8 shutout innings until giving up that 3-spot in the 9th.
Coach Henderson, Elijah MacNamee, Jake Mangum and Ethan Small discuss the walk-off win#HailState?? https://t.co/jWqWvufSqR— MSU Baseball ? (@HailStateBB) June 2, 2018
We'll have a Bulldog brunch on Sunday. Mississippi State faces Samford at 11:00am in a elimination game. The winner will face Oklahoma in the regional final.
Tallahassee Regional
1st Round
Oklahoma 20, Mississippi State 10
Samford 7, #7 Florida State 6
Elimination Game
Mississippi State 3, #7 Florida State 2 (Seminoles eliminated)
Winner's Bracket
Oklahoma 4, Samford 0
Elimination Game
Game 5 - Sunday 11:00am: Mississippi State vs. Samford
Regional Final
Game 6 - Sunday 5:00pm: Oklahoma vs. Game 5 winner
Game 7 - Monday 12:00pm: If Necessary
