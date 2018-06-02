Tallahassee Regional: Elijah MacNamee hits walkoff blast, Missis - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tallahassee Regional: Elijah MacNamee hits walkoff blast, Mississippi State eliminates #7 Florida State

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Mississippi State and Florida State had to wait through a 2 plus hour rain delay in the 9th inning of their Tallahassee Regional matchup. Elijah MacNamee delivered some drama in the Sunshine State.

He hit a three-run walkoff home run in the bottom of the 9th to give MSU a 3-2 win over the Seminoles.

Ethan Small did his part to keep Mississippi State's season alive. He struck out 8 in 6 innings, allowing 2 earned runs. Drew Parrish tossed 8 shutout innings until giving up that 3-spot in the 9th.

You can watch MSU postgame reaction below.

We'll have a Bulldog brunch on Sunday. Mississippi State faces Samford at 11:00am in a elimination game. The winner will face Oklahoma in the regional final.

Tallahassee Regional

1st Round

Oklahoma 20, Mississippi State 10

Samford 7, #7 Florida State 6

Elimination Game

Mississippi State 3, #7 Florida State 2 (Seminoles eliminated)

Winner's Bracket

Oklahoma 4, Samford 0

Elimination Game

Game 5 - Sunday 11:00am: Mississippi State vs. Samford

Regional Final

Game 6 - Sunday 5:00pm: Oklahoma vs. Game 5 winner

Game 7 - Monday 12:00pm: If Necessary

