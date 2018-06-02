Tallahassee Regional: Elijah MacNamee hits walkoff blast, Mississippi State eliminates #7 Florida State

Mississippi State and Florida State had to wait through a 2 plus hour rain delay in the 9th inning of their Tallahassee Regional matchup. Elijah MacNamee delivered some drama in the Sunshine State.

He hit a three-run walkoff home run in the bottom of the 9th to give MSU a 3-2 win over the Seminoles.

WOW!!! Mississippi State just hit a walk-off to defeat Florida State. They were down 2-0 with 2 guys on and an 0-2 count with 2 outs. pic.twitter.com/9FQGATylB7 — Zac Schrieber (@Samford_PR_guy) June 2, 2018

Because there’s no such thing as watching this “too many times”#HailState?? pic.twitter.com/mdXQW8hBnM — MSU Baseball ? (@HailStateBB) June 2, 2018

ELIJAH MACNAMEE!!!



WALK OFF 3-RUN HOME RUN!!!@HailStateBB STAYS ALIVE IN TALLAHASSEE!!! pic.twitter.com/MFijHgCy9Q — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 2, 2018

Ethan Small did his part to keep Mississippi State's season alive. He struck out 8 in 6 innings, allowing 2 earned runs. Drew Parrish tossed 8 shutout innings until giving up that 3-spot in the 9th.

You can watch MSU postgame reaction below.

Coach Henderson, Elijah MacNamee, Jake Mangum and Ethan Small discuss the walk-off win#HailState?? https://t.co/jWqWvufSqR — MSU Baseball ? (@HailStateBB) June 2, 2018

We'll have a Bulldog brunch on Sunday. Mississippi State faces Samford at 11:00am in a elimination game. The winner will face Oklahoma in the regional final.

Tallahassee Regional 1st Round Oklahoma 20, Mississippi State 10 Samford 7, #7 Florida State 6 Elimination Game Mississippi State 3, #7 Florida State 2 (Seminoles eliminated) Winner's Bracket Oklahoma 4, Samford 0 Elimination Game Game 5 - Sunday 11:00am: Mississippi State vs. Samford Regional Final Game 6 - Sunday 5:00pm: Oklahoma vs. Game 5 winner Game 7 - Monday 12:00pm: If Necessary

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.