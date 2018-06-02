Woman found in Glencoe burned beyond recognition identified

The Calhoun County Coroner has released the identity of the woman found dead over the weekend.

Authorities say that 26-year-old Kelsey Abigail Williams died of blunt force trauma. Her body was discovered early Saturday morning off Highway 431 near the Calhoun/Etowah county line.

We're told a 911 call was made before 5 a.m. Saturday and Glencoe Fire responded.

When authorities arrived, the body of Williams, who was burned beyond recognition, was found. Dental records were used to identify her.

In addition, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office also has an investigator assisting with the case.

Police are searching for a white Plymouth Voyager van with Alabama license plate 11HM840 as part of their investigation. If you've seen that van or know of its whereabouts, you're encouraged to contact Glencoe PD.

No other details are currently available, but we'll update this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.