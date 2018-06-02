Homicide investigation underway after body found in Glencoe

Glencoe Police are investigating an apparent homicide that happened early Saturday morning.

The incident happened off Highway 431 near the Calhoun/Etowah county line.

We're told a 911 call was made before 5 a.m. Saturday and Glencoe Fire responded.

When authorities arrived, the body of an unidentified female believed to be in her 20s was found.

She has not yet been identified, but police are working with JSU Forensics for assistance in doing so.

In addition, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office also has an investigator assisting with the case.

No other details are currently available, but we'll update this story as we get more information.

