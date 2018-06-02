More than a dozen weather-related crashes Friday on I-20 in St. Clair County

Authorities with the ALEA State Troopers confirm 20 separate crashes happened on Friday afternoon during less than a five-hour span.
Troopers responded to the each of the incidents, which they say caused several hours of traffic issues.
All the wrecks happened between 4:15 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. between mile marker 149 and 157 in the east and westbound lanes.
Officials say a total of 14 wreckers were called to the scenes during the five-hour period of time.
We're told most all of the crashes were weather-related when a storm pushed across Jefferson county then into Shelby county late last night.
No details are available about any injuries that may have been received by any of the drivers or passengers.
