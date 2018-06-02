Republicans turn up the heat in attorney general's race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The four Republicans running for attorney general are slugging their way toward an anticipated runoff.

Attorney General Steve Marshall faces challenges from former U.S. Attorney Alice Martin, former Attorney General Troy King, and lawyer Chess Bedsole.

The candidates say they anticipate a runoff, and the contest has become heated as the four vie for the two runoff spots.

Martin is emphasizing her record overseeing public corruption cases. Marshall and King say they are also running on their records.

Bedsole is emphasizing his work as a field director for President Donald Trump.

