2 Democrats, Christie, Siegelman, run for attorney general

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Attorneys Chris Christie and Joseph Siegelman - the son of former Gov. Don Siegelman - are seeking the Democratic nomination for attorney general in Tuesday's primary.

Christie is emphasizing his 30 years of experience as an attorney. He says his priorities are fighting corruption and boosting consumer protection and public safety. He decided to enter the race after a series of scandals engulfed top Republican officeholders.

While people might know his last name, Siegelman says he wants people to get to know him and his credentials.

Siegelman says he wants to put people before politics. He says the attorney general's office should take a bigger role in combating the opioid epidemic, protecting seniors and advocating for criminal justice reform.

The winner will face the Republican nominee in November.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.