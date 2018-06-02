State responds to Sherry Lewis's request for dismissal in ethics violations case

The Office of the Attorney General in Alabama has responded to the Birmingham Water Works Board member and former chair Sherry Lewis's request to dismiss the ethics violations case against her.

On April 13, Lewis filed a motion to dismiss or provide more clarity on the indictment and charges against her.

The motion says, in part, the state's case is "bare bones" and it doesn't specify the day, month, or even year of her alleged misconduct.

The motion also indicates Lewis and her co-defendants, Jerry Jones and Terry Williams, could become victims of double jeopardy because Lewis hasn't been informed of the nature and cause of the accusations against her.

On May 31, the state responded saying the evidence laid out in the indictment is constitutionally sufficient and the concerns about double jeopardy are premature.

The state says the indictment coupled with their discovery will eliminate any issues regarding double jeopardy.

In December 2017, Lewis, Jones, and Williams were indicted on multiple counts of violating state ethics laws.

The indictment alleges Lewis used her position as Chair of the BWWB to obtain money, a no-show job for a family member, free meals, and other improper benefits.

Court records say Lewis got those things from Jones, a former Vice President of Arcadis U.S. Inc, an engineering firm that did business with BWWB, and Williams, an Arcadis subcontractor who worked with Global Solutions, LLC that did work on BWWB projects.

Court records go on to say Jones and Williams hired Lewis's son, Joseph Lewis, to work on GSI's website, but he never produced any work.

Prosecutors believe Joseph Lewis would take his paycheck and deposit it in his mother's account and she would turn around and spend the money on her son's rent and her personal expenses.

Lewis' attorneys have denied all the charges against her and said she is innocent and looking forward to her day in court to confront the prosecution's accusations.

If convicted, Lewis, Jones, and Williams could face a maximum of 20 years in prison and fines of $30,000 for each of the counts in the indictments.

